The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 specs reveal a significant performance boost.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 is expected to be released in October, and a new set of specs has appeared online, revealing the device’s upgraded hardware and performance.

Only a few days after the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3, the specifications for the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 were leaked online. The Redmond-based tech giant’s successor to the dual-screen tablet featured 19 times on Geekbench.

The identity “ARM implementer 65 architecture 8 variant 1 part 3396 revision 0” appears in all listings pertaining to the future Microsoft device. The identity matches Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, despite the fact that the leaks do not specifically state what kind of System on Chip (SoC) the smartphone has.

Furthermore, the future tablet will come with 8 GB of RAM and Android 11 pre-installed.

This is a significant upgrade over the first Microsoft Surface Duo device, which was released in 2019.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6 GB of RAM power the Surface Duo. However, because the gadget is a dual-screen phone aimed at multitasking power users, the improvement isn’t large enough.

On the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft could have used the higher-end Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. However, it appears that it chose the base model due to potential thermal issues with the Plus form of the SoC.

The Adreno 660 GPU was also revealed in the Geekbench listing, indicating that Microsoft’s future device would have improved graphics performance. The benchmark scores of the next-generation dual-screen phone are also included in the listings.

With a single-core score of 1,091 and a multi-core performance of 3,517, the gadget fared well in Geekbench. Microsoft fans are hopeful that the restrictions and shortcomings of the previous-generation Surface Duo have already been solved.

The tablet lacked NFC, and several users expressed worries about the build quality. Breaking plastic frames, raising the front glass, and misaligned fingerprint readers are just a few examples.

The Surface Duo 2’s official release date has yet to be revealed by Microsoft. Because these specifications aren’t official, supporters should keep their expectations in check.