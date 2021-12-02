The Meta Community Reporter Project will continue to sponsor journalistic employment for the next two years.

A program that places new journalists in newsrooms to cover underrepresented areas is set to grow.

Echo reporters have covered stories from the city region’s LGBT+ communities, Liverpool’s most diverse postcode L8, and towns across Knowsley as part of the Community News Project.

The plan will be extended for another two years from 2022 thanks to £5.9 million in extra financing; the number of trainee spots will increase from 82 to 100, and more publishers will join the program.

The programme, which began in 2018, is funded by Meta, the company that owns Facebook, and organized by the National Council for the Training of Journalists. To date, 139 reporters have been hired, with CNP graduates earning industry-recognized credentials and moving into permanent positions.

When the scheme first began, trainees Jess Molyneux and Lisa Rand were hired by The Washington Newsday; Jess is now a nostalgic writer for the Echo’s parent company, Reach PLC, and Lisa is a local democracy reporter covering Sefton and Knowsley.

Current Patrick Graham, a CNP reporter for Washington Newsday and a published novelist, is involved in the Toxteth neighborhood.

Patrick stated that he wanted to highlight the positive accomplishments of his neighbors while also discussing topics of local importance and interest.

“I think my reporting style can help develop some trust in local media to present L8 stories in a positive light and provide individuals without a voice, or who feel silenced by the media, a platform to be heard and seen,” he added.

“At a time when trusted journalism that gets right to the heart of our local communities has never mattered more to our readers, we’re proud to be part of a scheme that ensures as many communities as possible are represented in our publications while also training the journalists of the future,” said Helen Dalby, Reach Audience and Content Director.

“Since its inception three years ago, the Community News Project has enabled publications to broaden, improve, and deepen their coverage of underserved communities.”

“During that time, our community reporters have produced some outstanding reporting, most notably throwing a spotlight on the various ways in which local groups have come together.”

