The Met Office has issued a driving warning for Liverpool as thick fog is expected to settle on the city.

Due to dense fog expected to descend on Merseyside over the next few days, drivers are being advised to exercise caution on the roads.

As we approach the Christmas season, the fog will give way to frost as temperatures plummet due to an arctic blast after Storm Arwen and Storm Barra.

The fog in Liverpool will dissipate slowly over the next few days, according to the Met Office, and when it does, we may expect clouds and frost.

Temperatures are expected to plunge on Christmas Day, according to the Met Office.

Clare Nasir, a Met Office forecaster, said: “If you are traveling in the next days, be aware that you may encounter fog, which can be obstinate and dense, resulting in poor visibility on the roadways.

“The air is thick with moisture, and there is a lot of cloud trapped beneath this area of high pressure that will last until Thursday. That weather front bringing clouds and patchy drizzle may be seen across the far north.

“Across England and Wales, we encounter thicker cloud. The eastern regions of England are likely to have dense fog, which will be obstinate and sluggish to clear during the morning and into the afternoon. So there’s a lot of muck strewn throughout the country.” Fog is forecast to arrive in Merseyside today and persist for the rest of the week.

When the fog clears in the evening, there’s a chance of frost and mist, and fog will be followed by clouds tomorrow, implying that we’re in for a dreary day.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning “Under nighttime cloud breaks, there is a chance of fog and frost. The weather is gradually becoming cooler “as we approach Christmas week over the weekend