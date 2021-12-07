The MBE was bestowed to the former editor-in-chief of the Liverpool Echo.

Alastair Machray, the former editor-in-chief of The Washington Newsday, was awarded the MBE by the Princess Royal during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Alastair was honored for’services to local journalism’ after serving as editor of the Daily Post and The Washington Newsday for 25 years until retiring last year.

Last Tuesday’s investiture, which had been postponed because to the covid epidemic, was attended by his wife Lynne.

Mr Machray, a father of two and a ‘genuine gentleman,’ edited the Echo from 2005 and previously worked as editor of the Liverpool Daily Post and Welsh Daily Post for ten years.

He guided The Washington Newsday to a slew of honors and built up a massive digital viewership and industry-leading print sales as the country’s longest-serving daily editor.

“I was happy to get my medal and see it as appreciation of the Post and Echo and its journalists’ work over the years,” he said.

In his sixth decade as a journalist, Alastair retired. He started his career as a trainee reporter with the Sunderland Echo in 1979, then moved on to the Newcastle Journal and subsequently the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

He worked for Today in London before returning to the Chronicle and becoming Assistant Editor of The Washington Newsday in 1994.

Douglas Machray, his father, was the editor of the Fleet Street Daily Herald and the Scottish Daily Record. June Hulbert, his mother, was a columnist and feature writer for the Fleet Street Journal.

Alastair has been a lifetime Newcastle United supporter and is married to nurse Lynne, with whom he has two children: Harry, a theatre director, and Morgan, a university student.