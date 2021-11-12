The mayor of the metro wants to upgrade the ‘outdated’ public transportation ticketing system.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram has stated that he is aiming to update the region’s public transportation networks’ ‘outdated’ ticketing system.

A number of stories in recent days have highlighted the convoluted nature and challenges of tickets, particularly on the Merseyrail network.

According to the allegations, customers have been punished since they were unable to provide real tickets at stations in the region despite paying full fees and providing proof on their phones.

Despite paying the fee, a 13-year-old girl is punished by Merseyrail.

Some were purchased through third-party sites such as The Trainline, with travellers unaware that Merseyrail rules require physical tickets to be printed and presented to staff.

Merseyrail has responded to recent complaints by stating that it is currently seeking to modernize its ticketing systems and hopes to see results soon.

Since his election in 2017, Metro Mayor Rotheram has made the building of a London-style integrated public transportation network one of his top priorities.

According to him, a critical component of this is the deployment of a modern, tap-and-go ticketing system that will work across various modes of public transportation within the city region.

“Transport in the north has long been the poor relation to London’s affordable, integrated service,” he remarked.

“While the capital has benefited from decades of government investment that has enabled them to innovate, we’ve had to make do with a’make do and mend’ approach that favours private firms at the expense of passengers.”

“I’m striving to change that by bringing a London-style network to our region, which will make travelling about as quick, affordable, and dependable as possible.”

“This involves advocating for central government funding at London levels, which will allow us to implement tap-and-go smart ticketing with daily fare limitations, ensuring that people always pay the least available fare and are not penalized by an outmoded system.”

Mayor Rotheram’s plans for the new network were recently bolstered by a historic £710 million government investment in the region’s public transportation system.

“We currently,” stated Suzanne Grant, the operator’s commercial director, in response to recent concerns raised regarding ticketing on the Merseyrail network.

“The summary comes to an end.”