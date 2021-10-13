The mandatory covid jab deadline approaches, with the care industry warning about ‘catastrophic shortages.’

Unless they have a valid medical exemption, anybody working in a Care Quality Commission (CQC) certified nursing or care home will be required to get two doses of the vaccination by November 11 under legislation published in July by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

NHS employees will not be subject to the same rules for the time being.

Despite the fact that roughly 86 percent of caregivers are vaccinated, unions and care organizations have emphasized that force is not the greatest strategy to improve vaccination uptake.

“Everyone who can get the immunization should get the vaccine,” UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea stated. Despite warnings from care employers about the catastrophic repercussions, the government has continued to take a tough stance.

“This approach is harming an industry that is already on its knees and hurting vaccination credibility.” If positions aren’t filled, the quality and quantity of care provided will be diminished. Reassurance and persuasion, not threats and ultimatums, should be delivered to vaccine-skeptical employees.

“Instead of supporting much-needed care staff recruitment, the government is actively driving experienced workers away.” It is not too late for ministers to recognize their mistakes and bring care back from the brink.” The Washington Newsday earlier reported that Revitalise, a respite centre in Southport, has warned that five of its employees will be fired if they refuse the vaccine, and another seven have threatened to resign in solidarity. According to Revitalise CEO Jan Tregelles, the Southport centre will lose 29 percent of its overall employees when the law goes into effect, resulting in the “biggest staffing shortages in history.”

“The mandatory vaccine program, if adopted, will have terrible effects for Revitalise and the care sector,” she warned.

“Through rigorous infection control procedures and the use of PPE, my talented and dedicated colleagues have successfully cared for some of society’s most vulnerable during the first, second, and third waves of the epidemic, often sacrificing time with loved ones to do so.”

“Now we have to remind them that if they don’t get vaccinated, they won’t get a job.”

“To be clear, this isn’t my fault.”

