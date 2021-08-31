The man who wanted the lads to leave the bar because of their attire was advised to “get a life.”

The Washington Newsday readers lambasted a man who begged a bartender to call the cops after witnessing what a group of lads were wearing as “stupid.”

On Sunday, August 29, manager Justin Quine was working behind the bar at On Point cocktail bar on Victoria Street when the man approached him and requested him to contact the cops.

When the man was asked why, he was told that a group of four males in the pub “looked chavvy” and that he needed to “get them out and contact the cops.”

His remarks were intended towards the bunch, who were in their mid-twenties and wore sneakers and headgear.

Justin was taken aback by the remark, claiming that the club had “never had any trouble” and that the facility is “totally inclusive to all.”

After the man continued to demand that the men be removed, the staff ordered him to leave because he was “causing the problem.”

Since the story was published online on Monday, dozens of readers of The Washington Newsday have expressed their opinions in the comments section.

“Glad they asked him to leave instead,” Maureen Owens remarked.

“How ridiculous is he!!!,” Gail Lunt exclaimed. Get a life mate, judging four boys based on how they were dressed!!!”

“Surely people should be evaluated by their actions,” Denise Lynn replied. I’m glad the stuffed shirt was asked to leave.”

“I don’t understand why he wanted the lads removed,” Rene Murphy said. “Did he know them?”

“What a terrible, judgmental, and miserable existence some people lead,” commented another Washington Newsday reader.