The Major Details of the Nintendo Switch 2 Have Been Revealed in a New Nintendo Switch 2 Leak.

A recent leak has surfaced online stating that a new Nintendo Switch model is now in production, disclosing technical information as well as a release date.

Despite the fact that Nintendo announced the Switch OLED earlier this month, rumors of a 4K-capable hybrid console from the Japanese gaming giant continued to circulate.

Indeed, some industry analysts believe the OLED model was meant for the alleged Pro model but was cut back because to the ongoing worldwide chip shortage.

Some speculate that the 4K model supplied to game developers was for the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the original device.

The latter appears to be supported by the most recent set of details provided on YouTube by Nate The Hate, a well-known Nintendo insider.

According to the insider, the 4K Switch might be released over the holiday season of 2022 or in the early months of 2023. The informant also revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will support 4K gaming thanks to Nvidia’s AI-powered DLSS technology.

Furthermore, Nate The Hate stated in the YouTube video that unique titles for the aforementioned Switch model are in the works. According to the insider, the games’ Xbox and PlayStation adaptations are also in the works.

While this is fantastic news, especially for Nintendo Switch aficionados, the next version may include substantial modifications that will make the system’s backward compatibility feature difficult to use. Nintendo, on the other hand, will almost certainly find a solution to this possible problem, according to the insider.

The Japanese gaming behemoth has already denied that a 4K Nintendo Switch is in the works. Last month, Bloomberg claimed that Nintendo has already shipped out 4K-capable Switch dev kits to game developers.

“Nintendo is offering tools to push game creation for a Nintendo Switch with 4K capability, according to a news story published on September 30, 2021(JST). To ensure that our investors and customers have a clear picture of the situation, we want to state unequivocally that this report is untrue “Nintendo said in a tweet on Sept. 30.

In a follow-up tweet, the firm stated, “We also want to clarify that, as we indicated in July, we have no plans for any other model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will ship on Oct. 8, 2021.”

With Nintendo continuing to refute reports of a new hybrid system in development, players should take the latest Nintendo Switch 2 leak with a grain of salt.