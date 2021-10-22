The Liverpool Exchange Flags will host a ‘Winter Wonderland’ outdoor market featuring street cuisine, live music, and more.

The city of Liverpool is getting a winter wonderland-themed outdoor market.

Winter in the Square, from the same company who brought you Spring in the Square and Summer in the Square, will see Liverpool’s famous Exchange Flags decked out with winter tents where guests can warm up.

Street food, a bar, and live entertainment will be available from Thursday to Sunday while it is open.

Liverpool 2021 River of Light: Route, Dates, and Things to See

On Thursdays, there will be Apres Ski, and on Fridays, there will be a Christmas party theme, as well as live music on weekends.

The event was promoted on Exchange Flags’ Instagram page, which included information about what guests may expect from the space during the holiday season.

Instagram

@exchangeflags captioned a text graphic that stated “Get ready for Winter in the Square”: “WINTER IN THE SQUARE is coming soon!!”

From November 17th to December 23rd, join us in our Winter Tipi from 12-11pm on Thursdays-Sundays for a spectacular winter wonderland event at Exchange Flags!

“Apres Ski Thursdays (£12pp)”Christmas Party Fridays (£12pp / Corporate Bookings £85pp)”Christmas Party Saturdays (£12pp / Corporate Bookings £85pp)”Christmas Party Sundays (£12pp / Corporate Bookings £85pp)”Christmas Party Mondays (£12

“Weekends with Live Music (£12pp)” “Themed Nights (£15pp)”…

And there will be more to come!

“All tickets come with a complimentary drink! There will be a Christmas bar and a festive food selection available! A reservation is strongly recommended. “The booking system will be available soon!” “We can’t wait for you to join us for some Christmas fun!” said the page. Winter in the Square will be open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. from November 17 to December 23. It will set you back £12 per person.