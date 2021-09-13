The Liverpool club’s answer to a musician who claims that anyone over the age of 40 shouldn’t be allowed in clubs.

Talia Storm, a singer, endorsed the concept of prohibiting those over the age of 40 from visiting nightclubs, sparking a stir online.

She made the remarks on Good Morning Britain last week, when a discussion erupted following cabinet minister Micheal Gove’s recent appearance at a nightclub in Aberdeen at 2 a.m.

The Attic, a Liverpool pub, is closing its doors after ten years in the city.

“But I’m 22 years old, I’m just coming into my prime, and I don’t want to walk into the club and see my dad, my dad’s pals, or even my granddad cutting some shapes,” the 22-year-old added.

“I’m all for cutting some forms, but I think a £5 entry price for £2 shots should be left to us kids, and you folks have plenty of other places to go.”

Many people reacted negatively to the singer’s remarks, with DJ Tony Blackburn telling GMB that it was a “clearly absurd” suggestion.

Soul Train Disco, a Liverpool nightclub, has now spoken out on the subject. Soul Train is a nightclub for people over the age of 25 that launched in Liverpool’s city center in July 2021.

The club posted an image of an article regarding Talia’s statements on Instagram, writing: “She’s barred from Soul Train… She also appears to be 35”.

Many people expressed their delight in the comments area, with one person saying, “She will be 40 someday.” “She won’t stop me from laughing,” one person said, while another agreed, saying, “Wait until she’s that age!”

Soul Train was started by DJ David Soul, who hoped to “save club land” for those over the age of 25.

“First and foremost, the person who runs the nightclub you’re going to is most certainly over 40,” DJ David Soul told The Washington Newsday in response to the comments. Why can’t folks who are a little older enjoy themselves?

“Whether they’re 41 or 50, people are having a good time. They go home after drinking, having a nice time, and having a good time. Every Saturday, Soul Train is packed with excellent individuals who never cause any trouble.”

