The Leveling System In ‘Apex Legends’ Will Change Significantly In The Future.

The leveling and growth system in “Apex Legends” is set to undergo a major overhaul in the near future, with the goal of catering to high-level players while boosting general progression for everyone else.

The current “Apex Legends” advancement system awards players with Apex Packs and Legend Tokens per level, with the latter’s distribution varying depending on particular level ranges. According to PSU, this approach is scheduled to change after a developer responded to a fan inquiry during Respawn’s AMA session on Reddit on August 6.

When asked about the worries about leveling and moving over the current level cap, one of the developers replied that rather than a single large revamp, they intend to make adjustments to the system in steps.

“First, we plan to simply raise the cap with maybe a couple [of]minor tweaks in the mix, but we also want to future-proof it with some of the other progression mechanics we’re working on that aren’t quite ready yet.” Updates to the progression system will be staggered and released over multiple patches, so players can expect several updates in the future where these systems will be a part of the game.

It’s possible that Respawn will implement a progression system similar to that of “Titanfall 2,” the spiritual predecessor of “Apex Legends.” In that game, players who reached the level cap were given the option to Regenerate, which re-locks all of their unlocked equipment while also adding a new level counter in the form of Generation Ranks, which represent the number of times they’ve regenerated.

If a function similar to Regenning is added to “Apex Legends,” max-level players will be able to earn Apex Packs without having to pay real money once again. This would also allow Respawn to reward players based on their Generation Ranks, providing a meaningful development path for the most dedicated “Apex Legends” players once again.

Adjustments to the level and progression system are likely to emerge as part of a new season’s update, which typically includes the majority of the game’s major changes.