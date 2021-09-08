‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2′ is a sequel to ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.’ Fans Will Be Disappointed By This Leak.

While many fans were hoping for another announcement for “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” at the rumored Nintendo Direct later this month, a recent leak provided depressing news for the game and the series as a whole.

Fans haven’t heard anything new about the highly anticipated game “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” since a brief teaser video was shown during E3 2021. According to a reliable industry insider known as SamusHunter, the Japanese gaming giant will not make any major news about the sequel.

On Saturday, the insider tweeted, “Information about the sequel to Breath of the Wild is kept with high confidence.”

“However, I have my doubts about its reveal; it is more appropriate for the Game Awards. It’s probable that some information about HWAoC’s second DLC may be revealed during the next Nintendo Direct,” they speculated, speculating on what the “Zelda” franchise will reveal at the upcoming Nintendo Direct.

A significant “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” announcement, according to the insider, could arrive during this year’s The Game Awards in December. Furthermore, they claimed that the upcoming gaming showcase would reveal details about the “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” DLC.

Since its announcement at E3 2019, Nintendo has published a couple of teaser trailers for the upcoming sequel. However, as the insider stated, the game’s makers looked to be keeping all facts regarding the game’s gameplay and plot under wraps.

This did not stop people from guessing and generating speculations about the plot of the game. Some of them assumed the sequel would include time travel, as hinted at in the teaser video shown at E3 2021.

Others assume Ganon, Link’s enemy, will be the protagonist of the sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” Another intriguing rumor indicates that the planned sequel will return to Skyloft. Apart from that, some fans believe Astor would be the major antagonist in the future sequel.

Unfortunately, because Nintendo has not released any new information on “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” fans should treat these claims and leaks with caution.