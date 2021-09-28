The leaked beta dates for ‘Battlefield 2042’ confirm previous rumors.

Before EA and DICE make their formal announcement, a fresh leak may have disclosed the “Battlefield 2042” Beta dates, including likely start and end dates.

Following DICE’s announcement of the game’s delayed release, industry insider Tom Henderson disclosed that the game’s beta timeline has been postponed as well. Those that pre-ordered the game will not be able to access the beta build until October 6, according to the source. The Open Beta, on the other hand, will only be available starting Oct. 8.

A new breach, which recently surfaced on the Chinese video-sharing website Bilibili, backs up Henderson’s assertions. According to the site’s livestream page, the beta for “Battlefield 2042” will be available from October 6 to 9.

Henderson clarified several points in a follow-up remark, which included an image of Bilibili’s live stream website. He explained, “It states events from October 6th to 9th (doesn’t mean the Beta ends then).”

“It comes from the Bilibili live stream page, where BF2042 was just added to the general categories area. “BF2042 has an official Bilibili account, so the information is accurate,” Henderson said in a tweet on Tuesday.

On the same day, a source said that EA and DICE will formally reveal the “Battlefield 2042” Beta timetable on Wednesday. During the rumored announcement, the team is expected to release a new trailer. Henderson, on the other hand, speculated that the recent leak on Bilibili may have had an impact on the strategy.

It should be noted that EA postponed the release of “Battlefield 2042” from October 22 to November 19.

Prior to this postponement, the game’s publisher stated in July that the Open Beta would begin in September. However, the plan appears to have changed once more as the game was once again postponed.

Following the game’s delayed release, EA announced that the Open Beta would be updated later this month. It’s worth noting, though, that while Henderson has previously supplied correct leaks, the latest one’s facts are still unofficial. As a result, fans should keep their expectations in check.

On PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, “Battlefield 2042” will be released.