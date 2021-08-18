The latest Windows 10 update has broken the useful Alt-Tab feature. Here’s How To Make It Right.

Many users have claimed that the latest Windows 10 update has broken the useful Alt-Tab feature, leaving them unhappy. If you’re one of them, this quick guide may be useful.

The Alt-Tab function is widely regarded as one of Windows 10’s most useful features. It enables users to transition between open windows without having to minimize the one that is now active. When you hit the Alt and Tab keys at the same time, your screen changes from one open to another. According to Tech Radar, users may even cycle across several windows by repeatedly pressing the Tab key while holding the Alt key at the same time.

However, some Windows 10 users have reported that the Alt-Tab function on their computers no longer works after installing the July 2021 preview (KB5004296) and August 2021 Patch Tuesday (KB5005033). Their screen reportedly went back to the desktop when they tried to switch between active windows. Meanwhile, when other customers attempted to use the feature, they were met with a blank screen.

Although KB5004296 is an optional upgrade, KB5005033 is a required update that addresses outstanding gaming issues. According to Windows Latest, the latter is to blame for the issue, and there are two solutions.

First, users can turn off the News and Interests feed, which is a new feature in Windows 10. According to reports, this could be the source of the problem.

Users must right-click on the taskbar to disable this new functionality. After that, they should select Off from the News and Interests menu option. After that, it should go from the taskbar. If consumers want to re-enable this function, they may simply repeat the process but choose On instead of Off.

The cumulative update can be uninstalled as a second option. Users can postpone the upgrade for weeks or until Microsoft publishes a patch to solve the problem.

Users must go to Update and Security and select View Update History to uninstall the cumulative update.

They should then click Uninstall Update, which will take them to the Control Panel.

They must choose the individual Windows update to be deleted from the Control Panel and then click Uninstall.

Users should choose KB5004296 for the July update and KB5005033 for the August update to fix the issue. After following these procedures, they may be asked to restart their device.