The latest update to ‘Phasmophobia’ includes a campground map, four new ghosts, and more.

A new significant update for “Phasmophobia” was recently released, including a wealth of new material that should entice many die-hard ghost hunters to return to the game.

Patch 0.4.0 for “Phasmophobia,” dubbed “Nightmare,” takes a daring new step in terms of map design. The new Maple Lodge Campsite has a big outdoor area with various areas of interest such as tents and cabins, rather than the customary gloomy and claustrophobic halls found in the existing levels.

This new level will be a medium-sized map, similar to the Highschool, thus players should anticipate to roam around a lot before finding the ghost. Because the Campsite area is so open, players will have to rely on breaking line of sight from the ghost, as hiding spots are few and far between.

The Raiju, Onryo, Obake, and Twins are four new spirits that come with the new map. The ghosts will have their own distinct personalities, abilities, and weaknesses, just like the other characters in the game, and players will have to keep an eye out for new paranormal happenings if they wish to spot the new spirits in the wild.

A weather system, difficulty reworks, and a slew of other modifications and fixes were also included in the version.

Each area will now begin with a random weather setting, which will influence how players conduct their investigations. Rain and strong gusts can impede hearing, while snow can make it difficult to notice frigid temperatures.

In the meantime, new difficulty settings will provide players with a more balanced and interesting approach to each inquiry. Ghosts will search for longer on harder settings, and players will have less time to prepare once they approach an area. A new Nightmare difficulty option has also been added, providing the most challenging experience that may put even the most experienced ghost hunters to the test.

The game also received a number of gameplay changes and ghost interactions. If a spirit responds to the Ouija Board, the player’s sanity will be reduced. Other items of equipment will now react to ghosts as well. Lighters can now be blown out like candles, walkie-talkies will now emit static and attract ghosts when used, and electronic equipment will be affected when a ghost is around.

A long range of general bug fixes and quality of life improvements are also included.