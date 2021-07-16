The latest trailer for Forza Horizon 5 features an audio feature for a more immersive gaming experience.

The developers of the upcoming motor racing game “Forza Horizon 5,” Playground Games, have announced that they deployed new technology to ensure that the game’s audio experience is more enriched and immersive.

The game’s creators recently explained how they employed ray tracing to improve the acoustics in “Forza Horizon 5.” Playground Games dedicated an episode of their “Let’s Go!” show to the game’s audio upgrades.

“We’ve taken ray tracing and we’re utilizing it all across the world,” said lead audio designer Fraser Strachan. Strachan demonstrated, alongside Creative Director Mike Brown, that the game constantly identifies environment objects to determine how audio would bounce on each one. They also send out ray trails to detect ceilings, walls, and structures, according to him.

As a result, according to the main audio designer, players would hear their car “bouncing off all the buildings around you and changing with the surroundings.” “It made the planet feel incredibly alive,” he added. As an example, if you’re going through Guanajuato. You can hear it slapping against all of the buildings, and I indicated there that we’re detecting ceilings, so things like tunnels.”

Gamers wearing spatial audio headphones, according to Strachan, could hear their car “bouncing off the roofs as well.” In the “Let’s Go!” episode, Creative Director Mike Brown said that with the new technology, gamers may hear the sharp echo when driving on a hard surface in the city. “It’s still bouncing back off of all the trees and vegetation when you’re in the rainforest in the jungle,” he added, “but it’s lot more muffled.”

Fans of “Forza Horizon 5” may see a wide range of automobiles crank their engines and drive around in the trailer, which is available below. It’s a chance for them to flaunt the sounds of their lovely engine, as well as the in-game soundtrack. This appears to be Playground Games’ response to issues regarding the audio of certain cars in “Forza Horizon 4.”

Another “Forza Horizon 5” live will be held by the game developer, this time focusing on the game’s open environment. The creators may reveal some information on how Mexico is captured in the game.

On November 9, “Forza Horizon 5” will be released. On PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the forthcoming game will be released.