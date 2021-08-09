The latest rumor about the release date of ‘Overwatch 2′ is bad news for eager fans.

Blizzard recently provided updates on the development of “Overwatch 2,” as well as hints that additional information would be revealed soon. However, according to a recent leak, fans will have to wait even longer for the much-anticipated game sequel.

The most recent leak about the “Overwatch 2” release window came from an industry insider who goes by the handle Metro OW. Multiple sources have already disclosed that the game’s production is going longer than expected, according to this tipter.

As a result, there is a good chance that the game will not be launched in 2022. The game would instead be released in 2023, according to the insider, who also stated that if this is true, the game would not last another year and a half without big upgrades.

In terms of the game’s release date, Blizzard has yet to confirm it. The 2022 timeline is purely speculative, based on past disclosures and assumptions.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that while the insider has previously provided the community with reliable leaks, the latest data about the “Overwatch 2” release timeframe are unofficial. As a result, fans should temper their expectations and take these tidbits with a grain of salt.

Blizzard previously provided updates on “Overwatch 2” during their Q2 2021 Earnings Call on August 3. The next title’s development has already “reached a significant internal milestone in recent weeks,” according to Blizzard. The milestone was not specified, but fans are hoping it has something to do with the game’s beta, which they could get their hands on shortly. Meanwhile, some speculate that it has something to do with the upcoming “Overwatch 2” mobile game, which the company has yet to reveal.

During the Earnings Call, Blizzard also remarked, “After a great response to the recent community update, the team is looking forward to sharing more of the game in the coming months as they reach the final stages of production.”

In November of this year, “Overwatch 2” was announced. The game is expected to be released on a variety of gaming consoles as well as a personal computer.