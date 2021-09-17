The latest ‘GTA 5: Enhanced Edition’ trailer is said to tease ‘GTA 6′.

Rockstar Games, the American video game publisher and developer, may have hinted at “GTA 6” in the latest trailer for “GTA 5: Enhanced Edition,” which debuted at the PlayStation Showcase.

A trailer for “GTA 5: Enhanced Edition” for next-generation systems was shown during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. According to reports, the game will be released in March 2022.

Fans were outraged, and the most recent trailer received over 170,000 downvotes. Fans are also growing impatient with the lack of “GTA 6” news, with some even breaking into a TV show to demand that Rockstar Games reveal the game or at the very least provide an update.

Since no official “GTA 6” news has surfaced, fans have begun scouring the current “GTA 5” PS5 teaser for hints about the highly anticipated sequel. Some fans saw a license plate in the latest teaser, which they feel relates to the time period of the unreleased “Grand Theft Auto” game.

According to Reddit user docbicep, a specific vehicle in the trailer has a license plate that appears to indicate “6 is a late 1990s” (6ISAL890). This has some fans thinking that “GTA 6” will be set in the late 1990s.

Rockstar Games is notorious for hinting forthcoming games in its existing releases, which is one of the reasons why fans enjoy finding clues or indications regarding “GTA 6.” However, until the game developer unveils the game’s locations and plot, this latest assertion is just that: speculation.

If the unannounced “GTA” game is set in the late 1990s, it contradicts previous disclosures regarding the game’s timeline. It was previously speculated that the next game of “Grand Theft Auto” would be set in modern times.