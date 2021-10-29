The latest government upgrade will affect 500,000 houses in the United Kingdom.

As part of the government’s £5 billion gigabit deployment, more than half a million more families in rural areas will have faster broadband.

The gigabit speed upgrade will be available to 567,000 residences across Cheshire, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, Essex, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Lincolnshire, East Yorkshire, and North Yorkshire.

With these speeds, a user may download an HD movie in less than 30 seconds.

With many more in circulation, a 50p coin sells for £170.

The investment is part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s goal of reaching at least 85% gigabit-capable UK coverage by 2025, which authorities say is “on pace.”

According to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, the UK now has 57 percent coverage, up from less than 6 percent in 2019.

“The latest stage of our £5 billion Project Gigabit programme will lift hard-to-reach families and businesses out of the broadband slow lane and plug them into the quickest and most dependable connections available,” Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said.

“This investment is paying off in the form of new internet connections in our rural towns, giving people the speed, reliability, and flexibility they need to live and work more flexibly and take advantage of new technology.”

Following an £8 million financial injection promised by the Chancellor in Wednesday’s budget, 3,600 houses in Aberdeenshire, Angus, the Highlands, Moray, and Perth & Kinross will have far faster gigabit speeds.