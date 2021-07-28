The Last of Us 2: Girlfriend Reviews Controversy on Reddit: ‘At the End of the Day, It’s Just a Game’

Over a year after its initial release, The Last of Us Part II continues to stir up controversy.

Girlfriend Reviews, a popular YouTube channel, is at the center of the newest controversy when an anonymous Reddit user said they were receiving death threats from the channel’s followers. This website emailed Girlfriend Reviews to learn more about the matter and how they respond to such severe allegations.

What Are Girlfriend Reviews and Who Are They For?

Girlfriend Reviews shot to internet prominence after releasing their first video, “Should Your Boyfriend Play Red Dead Redemption 2?” in November 2018.

The fundamental premise of this ad was that the titular girlfriend (later revealed to be Shelby) reminisced about watching her partner, Matt, play Rockstar’s western epic. They inserted numerous memes throughout the review and overall kept things pretty lighthearted, in addition to expressing valid concerns.

Following the popularity of their initial video, the team went on to explore a variety of other titles, including Fallout 76, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Dark Souls, and God of War, each time presenting their unique take on whether these games were entertaining for “backseat gamers” like Shelby. This swiftly grew into a regular series (at the time of writing, there were 94 films available) and is now effectively the couple’s day job.

Their most popular review to date, on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has received over 2.8 million views, and the channel has 1.28 million followers. They were even nominated for the 9th annual Streamy Awards in 2019 for best gaming channel, in appreciation of their concise scripts, professional editing, and funny comments.

The couple has experimented with their distinctive formula over time, including including Matt in the videos and even uploading a few musical parodies to the channel. Girlfriend Reviews, on the other hand, gives a pleasant contrast to some of the more serious gaming YouTubers out there, and will frequently separate themselves from any conflict.

However, due to an issue surrounding the always-controversial Last of Us Part II, their upload schedule and light-hearted content have been drastically disrupted over the past few weeks.

What Is the Controversy About The Last of Us 2?

Despite the fact that it earned rave reviews. This is a condensed version of the information.