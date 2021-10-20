The landmark Liver Building in Liverpool will join the city’s pioneering campaign against food poverty.

In support of Merseyside’s pioneering Fans Supporting Foodbanks, Liverpool’s landmark Royal Liver Building is scheduled to become a food drop-off location (FSF).

The RLB360 attraction’s organizers have vowed to assist the revolutionary FSF effort in their formidable fight against hunger by agreeing to serve as a food drop-off point and donating every booking fee from ticket sales for the next three weeks, including the busy October half-term.

Since 2016, FSF has been collecting food outside Goodison Park and Anfield during matches to help the destitute and underprivileged, and has been crucial in the establishment of similar initiatives at other clubs around the country.

Meanwhile, RLB360 is housed in the world-famous Royal Liver Building, and it is hoped that many visitors would now bring food to leave before being taken around the site.

As Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah gets attacked, Virgil van Dijk fumes at Luis Suarez.

Everton have named Bramley-Moore as the next stage of their new stadium construction. The enthusiasm on the docks is growing. “We’re incredibly delighted to be aiding Fans Supporting Foodbanks, it’s a cause our crew feels very passionately about,” RLB360 manager Chris Devaney said.

“Heritage Great Britain, who owns the RLB360 attraction, has also been in touch with food wholesalers Bidfood, who have a partnership with the building, and they are poised to back our alliance with a food donation requested by FSF.”

“We’re thrilled that the Royal Liver Building wants to help and support our effort,” said Dave Kelly, organiser of Fans Supporting Foodbanks.

“We brought a Cork delegation to the RLB360 attraction this weekend, and they had a great time.” It appears to be the start of a fantastic cooperation, and I’m hoping that visitors will now bring food donations to help even more.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, FSF worked to assist those in need, including establishing a new food supply hub in Anfield to ensure that those who were struggling and shielding at home did not go hungry, as well as developing emergency Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for NHS staff and key workers.

The RLB360 visitor centre, which houses the food drop-off station, is free to access regardless of whether or not visitors tour the facility. “The summary has come to an end.”