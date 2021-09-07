The Joint Replacement Industry Is About To Be Revolutionized By This 3-D Printing Surgical Robot.

Monogram Orthopedics approaches joint replacement in a unique way. The company’s robotic arm prepares the bone for 3D-printed joint implants that are custom-made to fit each patient with extreme precision. The method could allow surgeons to replace joints with custom-fit implants and minimally invasive procedures, thereby lowering infection rates, dislocation and implant failure rates, and, ultimately, patient outcomes, the researchers believes (the products are not yet FDA approved).

Monogram Orthopedics plans to break even by the end of 2021 with $16.7 million in financing and a growing list of preorders. Monogram’s technology has the potential to revolutionize the global joint replacement market, and here’s why:

Traditional hip and knee replacements are inefficient, prone to error, and fail frequently. Even the most cutting-edge implants on the market today are mass-produced. Surgeons manually place them after measuring the dimensions of a joint and cutting away at the diseased bone with saws and jigs. After making room for the implant, surgeons frequently use bone cement to anchor it in place, which has the potential to break over time. Many thousands of patients return to hospitals each year for further surgeries due to implant failure.

The medical community is well aware of these issues. Instability, improper placement, and cement cracking are the most common reasons of failure.

Monogram claims that using technology like 3D mapping and printing, which have helped tackle comparable problems in other medical sectors, they can alleviate all of these issues. Today’s doctors and patients are looking for implant solutions that are more individualized, accurate, and dependable. Monogram comes in handy in this situation.

Monogram’s custom-printed implants, unlike its competitors’ generic devices, employ each patient’s unique bone structure as a template. A CT scan of the repaired joint is the first step in the production process. The data from this scan is used to power an AI-driven preoperative interface that employs predictive algorithms to assist the surgeon in planning the procedure from all angles. The implant is then 3D-printed and shaped to fit perfectly into the patient’s joint via an automated fabrication technique.

The surgical robotic arm is the second part of Monogram’s system. The robot follows the preoperative plan with minimal manual guidance, thanks to real-time virtual navigation, completely removing human error from the surgery itself. The arm makes a small incision and then uses a milling drill to clear out a precisely designed hollow in the bone. Monogram says that the implant fits snugly into the cavity without the use of cement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.