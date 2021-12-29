The Irish bar at the center of a 20-man riot has been chastised for its new plans.

Police have voiced their opposition to plans for an Irish bar that was the scene of a major brawl to open later this year.

Footage shared online earlier this year showed a massive fight near Lanigan’s bar on Ranelagh Street on Friday, May 21, at around 9 p.m., with members of the public involved.

The brawl between a group of males and security personnel then spilled out into the street, temporarily halting traffic.

In one of the films, a doorman appears to order the men to “go back where they came from.” Later, police arrested two more guys on suspicion of affray.

The event was denounced at the time by the proprietors of Lanigans, who said they were “extremely unhappy to see altercations of such scale on the street outside our premises.”

However, police have cited the brawl as one of several causes in officers vehemently opposing the bar’s new application to extend its hours by two hours and close at 4 a.m.

The police said they told the bar on previous occasions that previous issues at the premises and the high crime rate in the surrounding area meant they would not support it, according to a submission to Liverpool Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee, which will consider the application in January.

They said that the brawl was an example of the pub breaking licensing restrictions, and that it should not be permitted to open until 4 a.m.

According to the police report: “The hours requested are during one of Merseyside Police’s busiest times in the nighttime economy.

“This location is inside the E911 service area. There is a lot of violence, crime, and disorder in this beat.

“On the 21st of May 2021, when a large-scale incident involving staff members occurred, the venue obviously undercut the licensing objectives of Prevention of Crime and Disorder and Public Safety.

The bar had previously violated coronavirus limits, according to police.

“The applicant’s agent submitted a pre-application in respect to this variation, and we warned them that we would not support the application due to an incident at the premises, covid breaches, and other factors,” their statement said.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”