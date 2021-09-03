The Inazuma-Themed Realm Layout, Roguelike Dungeon Event, Characters, and More Are Revealed In ‘Genshin Impact’ 2.2 Leaks.

Although the release of “Genshin Impact” 2.2 is still a few weeks away, online leaks disclosing the substance of the upcoming patch have begun to surface. This contains a new Serenitea Pot realm motif, as well as new events and characters.

New characters have been introduced.

The list of characters that will be released in “Genshin Impact” with Update 2.2 has yet to be announced by Chinese game studio miHoYo. However, according to industry insider UBatcha, the next patch will begin with the character banner, which will include Yae Miko.

She is said to be a Catalyst-wielding 5-star Electro character. A rerun featuring Ganyu, a five-star Cryo Bow user, would follow Yae Miko. While these two character banners aren’t yet official, miHoYo has reportedly announced that Thoma, the Kamisato clan’s Housekeeper, will be playable in the game’s future version.

Updates on the Serenitea Pot and upcoming activities

Project Celestia, a dataminer and industry insider, also disclosed that Update 2.2 will provide extra material to the game. The source said miHoYo would launch a new Inazuma-themed realm layout named Silken Gardens, which was discovered in the game’s 2.2 beta.

To get Silken Print and access a new Realm layout, players must reach Sacred Sakura’s Favor level 40. A new event quest called “Roguelike Dungeon” was also suggested by the insider.

According to the insider, the focus of the event will be on Kojou Sara, Tartaglia, and Xinyan. Regrettably, it is unclear what the event is all about.

The insider emphasized in a tweet that “Roguelike Dungeon” is internal name within the game’s data and “might not reflect how people would expect this to play.” During the data mining process, placeholder graphics and audio data for Thoma and Sayu Hangout Events were discovered.

When will it be released?

The release date for the update has yet to be disclosed by miHoYo. According to the patch’s release schedule, a new patch is released every 42 days, which indicates the patch might be available as early as October 13.

These are unofficial details about “Genshin Impact” 2.2.