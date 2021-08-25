The Horrible Joker Virus, which may wipe out bank accounts, is back: Remove these apps from your device as soon as possible.

The infamous Joker malware, first detected in several Google Play apps in 2017, has reappeared, and users may not realize their devices have been infected until their bank accounts have been emptied.

Last Friday, Belgian authorities issued a public warning regarding the reemergence of the notorious Joker virus. “This harmful program has been found in eight Play Store applications that Google has suppressed,” the Belgian Police noted on its official website. They also cautioned consumers, saying, “You risk a major surprise in your bank account or on your credit card at the end of the month.”

The Joker virus is part of the Bread malware family, which targets Android-based mobile devices. Without the user’s knowledge, it targets bills and allows actions. The Joker virus may access text messages, contacts, and other information on an infected smartphone, according to researchers at Quick Heal Security Lab.

This malicious malware is particularly dangerous since it can force users of infected devices to subscribe to paid services without their permission, usually the most expensive or Premium services. The majority of the time, victims are only aware of the theft after thoroughly reviewing their account statements.

Eight questionable apps have already been deleted from the Google Play Store. Auxiliary Message, Element Scanner, Fast Magic SMS, Free CamScanner, Go Messages, Super Message, Super SMS, and Travel Wallpapers are among the apps available.

However, cybersecurity firm Zscaler claims that 16 Google Play apps contain dangerous code.

Private SMS, Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF, Style Photo Collage, Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus, Paper Doc Scanner, All Good PDF Scanner, Care Message, Part Message, Blue Scanner, Direct Messenger, One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator, Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message, Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons, Tangram App Lock, Desire Translate and Tangram App Lock are

Users of Android smartphones should remove these apps as soon as possible. While some of the apps have already been removed by Google, this does not indicate that they will be removed from Android devices automatically. Anti-malware software installed on mobile devices may also assist users in avoiding harmful apps and codes.

Most importantly, users should not download any apps from the Google Play Store or from any links, especially if the search engine giant has not validated them.