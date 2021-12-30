The ‘holy grail’ £9 foundation from Superdrug, which is a ‘dupe’ for Estee Lauder Double Wear.

Superdrug customers are raving about a “holy grail” foundation that’s been compared to Estee Lauder Double Wear.

Superdrug is a well-known and well-liked high-street beauty boutique recognized for its vast variety of makeup, skincare, accessories, household supplies, and more.

The company has its own cruelty-free in-house line of products and also carries a wide range of brands, from budget-friendly to high-end.

Beauty aficionados have gone to Superdrug’s website to offer their thoughts on Maybelline’s Dream Radiant Liquid Foundation, which costs £28 and ‘looks better than Ted Baker.’

The foundation, which was previously known as Dream Satin Liquid, now offers “added skincare benefits,” including on-trend components like hyaluronic acid and collagen.

The foundation will “moisturize skin and create a natural look” while providing up to 12 hours of hydration, according to the product description.

The £8.99 foundation has received a slew of five-star reviews on the beauty retailer’s website.

“The foundation goes on to the skin incredibly smoothly and remains in place all day,” one Superdrug customer wrote in their review. “It appears to be dewy and fresh.”

“I used this foundation for many years as a youngster but gradually quit using it as I wanted to use less make up,” wrote another, titling theirs “my go to foundation.” But I recently gave it another go and fell in love all over again! Leaves a nice dewy finish (I have dry skin and am always on the lookout for dewy products!). Even with a small amount, it provides good coverage. I’m delighted I reintroduced it.” “Have used this for a while looks extremely realistic and lasts all day,” said a third.

"I used to buy Estée Lauder double wear foundation but could no longer justify the price so I moved to this foundation and I have to say it is incredible!" wrote another reviewer. Excellent coverage, lightness, and value for money. I'm not sure I'd go back now. I've tried a lot of foundations and this is my favorite." Another called theirs "holy grail" and stated, "I've been buying this foundation for three years and it's now my everyday foundation." It's really easy to build up coverage if necessary, and once applied, it doesn't dry out too quickly."