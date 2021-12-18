The history of Liverpool’s tiniest dwelling is a mystery.

Only a plaque marks what was once the tiniest house in the United Kingdom, but has since been surpassed by an even smaller cottage on the North Wales coast.

The Cock and Bottle pub and a betting store are sandwiched between the tiny house and the Cock and Bottle pub on Wavertree High Street.

“Later part of the Cock & Bottle public house, No.95 High Street was previously recognized as the tiniest house in England,” according to a plaque from The Wavertree Society.

Indoor mixing is to be outlawed, according to two-week circuit breaker lockout plans.

Just a few houses down is Wavertree Town Hall, which is located around the corner from George Harrison’s childhood home on Arnold Grove.

You’d be forgiven if you didn’t notice the tiny house painted the same color as the tavern next door.

A door and an upstairs window take up the majority of the front of the house, making it difficult to imagine who may live there.

Around 1850, the home was reportedly erected to replace a short side passage.

It is claimed to be six feet wide and 14 feet long from front to back.

According to the Cock and Bottle’s manager Chris Bennett, it was later incorporated into the Cock and Bottle tavern, possibly around 1952, and once served as the licensee’s living quarters.

However, its past is unknown and fascinating.

According to one narrative, a husband and wife raised eight children in their little home, while another claims that a particularly huge tenant had to climb the stairs sideways.

Renovations and repairs The little home, which was supposedly later used as a storage room for the Cock and Bottle, was repurposed into a tunnel a decade ago.

You wouldn’t know it from the exterior, but there’s a stairwell behind the door that leads to a four-bedroom flat above the bookies and pub.

It is now only marked by a plaque as the little house it once was.