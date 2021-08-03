The ‘Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection’ will be available on Steam.

With authorization from American video game firm Valve, “Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection” is rumored to be coming on Steam soon.

On SteamDB, fans discovered “Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection.” The game brings the first-person shooter title, as well as all of its episodes, up to date. The game has been listed on the site since last year, but the page has remained dormant since then.

According to the game’s page, Valve did not create “Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection.” Instead, Filip Victor, the modder behind the “Half-Life: Update” mod that was released on Steam a few years ago, is in charge.

Tyler McVicker, an insider who focuses on Valve and Steam news, provided additional information on the game. The insider claimed to be able to verify the project’s credibility on Twitter. The game is being developed by the same team that worked on “HL: Update,” he claims. Furthermore, the game has received Valve’s approval and is “coming shortly on Steam.”

The project is the next iteration of the mod “Half-Life: Update,” for those who are curious. The 2015 patch is a free and comprehensive upgrade for the first-person shooter game that includes bug fixes, stunning lighting, and a brand new “Community Commentary Mode.” It is available to PC owners of “Half-Life 2.”

The “Remastered Collection” appears to include both the main game and Episodes 1 and 2. Unfortunately, only a few details concerning it were disclosed by the developer. In a forum regarding its prior mod, the modder, on the other hand, addressed supporters.

Victor went on to say how much better “Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection” is than its predecessors. “Hl2update/episodes will be put to shame by the new version. However, there is currently no release date,” the modder stated.

Despite this, many feel that, while the game has already received Valve’s approval, the video game firm may never accept the idea. However, given the success of projects like “Black Mesa” and “Hunt Down,” there is still hope for the project’s release.

One of the most well-known games of all time is “Half-Life.” It’s a shame that it hasn’t been updated in a long time.