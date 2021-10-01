The ‘GTA Trilogy Remastered’ appears to be real, with a November release date rumored.

Although Rockstar Games has not stated that it will release remasters of some of its older games, a recently discovered rating may have validated speculations that “GTA Trilogy Remastered” is in the works.

Last month, it was revealed that Rockstar Games planned to release a compilation of remastered versions of several of its original “Grand Theft Auto” games in late 2021.

While the gaming studio has not responded to the report, it appears that speculations regarding the collection are real, based on a recently discovered South Korean game rating.

On the microblogging site Twitter, an industry insider known as Nibel posted the aforementioned rating.

A new “GTA” game collection called “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” was listed in the Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) database in South Korea.

The GRAC is an institution of the government tasked with examining and grading video games.

Unfortunately, the listing does not clarify which gaming systems the collection will be available on, although it does state that Take-Two Interactive is the publisher.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has already released the “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy” game bundle for the PlayStation 4 on the PlayStation Store.

For PC gamers, the identical game collection is also available on Steam. In addition, the GRAC grade backed with what the game’s publisher indicated in August.

Take-Two Interactive previously stated that it is working on “new incarnations of previously published products,” which it refers to as “ports and remastered titles.”

It’s worth noting that the GRAC rating, as well as the PlayStation Store and Steam listings, all pertain to the previous Rockstar Games product “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.” It is a compilation of games released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2, PC, and Xbox.

Unfortunately, there is no release date noted in the GRAC, PS Store, or Steam listings.

However, Kotaku reported in August that the suspected remasters might arrive between the end of October and the beginning of November 2021.

According to a fresh allegation, the site’s sources suggest that Rockstar Games has changed its mind about the game’s release date.

“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy” is expected to be released in November 2021.