The ‘GTA 5′ Poster Is Supposedly Full of ‘GTA 6′ Hints.

In “Grand Theft Auto 5,” a putative hint pointing to the whereabouts of the highly anticipated title “Grand Theft Auto 6” was reportedly discovered.

Rockstar Titles is known for hiding hints about upcoming projects or releases in their current games. In the lack of official confirmation that “GTA 6” is in development, fans have resorted to scavenging through video games in the hopes of finding something that connects to the highly anticipated game.

NEWSLEAKSGTAS, a Twitter user, recently posted one of the recent discovery that some fans feel is relevant to the next title. According to the tweet, a poster in the Life Invaders offices in “GTA 5” includes the term “Vice.”

Vice City is one of the most hotly anticipated places, with many fans believing it will be the scene for the next installment of “Grand Theft Auto.” It’s worth noting, though, that the ad doesn’t specifically state that Vice City is the setting for “GTA 6.”

The dates “August 14-October 20,” according to another Twitter user known as LukiHandoko2. They also noticed the male and female characters, as well as a handful of police cars, in the poster.

The male and female characters could be a reference to the widely held belief that the next “Grand Theft Auto” game will contain male and female protagonists. Fans, on the other hand, have no means of knowing if this is related to the game at this time.

Despite the hype, it appears that Rockstar Games has yet to clarify whether or not a sequel is in the works. In reality, the gaming studio is gearing up for the release of “GTA 5: Expanded and Enhanced Edition,” which will be the next-generation ports of the game.

On November 11, 2021, the game will be released on PS5, and it is projected to run at 4K 60 FPS on Sony’s new-generation gaming console. Remasters of “GTA 3,” “GTA: Vice City,” and “GTA: San Andreas” are also said to be in the works at the gaming firm.

Earlier speculations stated that the “GTA Trilogy Remastered,” as it is affectionately known by many fans, will be published this year or in early 2022. With this schedule in place, it appears like “GTA 6” fans will have to wait a little longer for official details.