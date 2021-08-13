The ‘Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remastered’ is currently in development; a release date has not been set.

According to a new source, Rockstar Games is working on remakes of the iconic “Grand Theft Auto” games “GTA 3,” “Vice City,” and “San Andreas,” also known as “GTA Trilogy Remastered,” for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia, iOS, and Android.

Over the last few months, there have been numerous rumors and leaks stating that “GTA Trilogy Remastered” is in the works. Surprisingly, a recent report from video game website Kotaku, which was backed up by Japanese video game website Gematsu and VGC editor Andy Robinson, gave the charges more credence.

The remasters for the legendary PlayStation 2 titles “GTA 3,” “Vice City,” and “San Andreas” are being developed by Rockstar Dundee (previously Ruffian Games), the company behind “Crackdown 2.” The planned remasters would run on Unreal Engine and feature a combination of “new and vintage graphics,” according to the article.

“One insider who claims to have seen a snippet of the games in motion said the visuals reminded them of a heavily-modified version of a vintage GTA title,” according to the article. The game’s user interface is also being upgraded, but it will keep the same traditional style.”

Apart from that, while Rockstar Dundee is the lead studio on the remasters, “another source claimed that the studio is extensively involved in not only the remasters, but is even helping Rockstar on producing the next-gen GTA V ports that are expected out later this year,” according to the Kotaku.

According to the article, “GTA Trilogy Remastered” was originally scheduled to be presented as a gift to gamers who purchased the next-generation ports of “GTA 5” and “GTA Online.” However, it turns out that the plan has changed for reasons that have yet to be revealed.

These remasters would apparently be published as digital-only, standalone goods for the time being. According to the source, the project would be released sometime in late October or early November this year.

Apart from previous generation and new generation gaming systems, “GTA Trilogy Remastered” will apparently be released on Nintendo Switch. The game will also be released for PC and mobile platforms, according to the source, but these may not be available until 2022.