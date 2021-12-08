The Google Pixel Watch has the potential to challenge Apple Watch’s dominance in the smartwatch market.

Google Pixel Watch rumors have been circulating online, with some predicting that the wearable from the search engine giant might be released as early as next year. Despite the lack of official confirmation from Google, rumors continue to circulate on social media, with the most recent leak revealing the smartwatch’s debut design.

Between January and March 2021, Apple Watch continued to dominate the smartwatch industry, accounting for nearly a third of global sales. Samsung, BBK, and Fitbit finished in second, third, and fourth, respectively.

However, if the current rumor regarding Google’s Pixel Watch is correct, Apple will have a formidable competitor in the smartwatch market by 2022. Industry insider Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech provided the fresh series of photos, which he believes would be featured in the next smartwatch’s marketing campaign.

The leak not only revealed the Google Pixel Watch’s design, but also its official name. According to the photos, Google’s smartwatch has a spherical display with tapered corners and 3D glass.

Users can use the crown for navigation, and there are silicone bands with a unique design. One of the stolen images depicts an incoming call interface, while another shows the smartwatch’s face, which includes two rings.

The rings are thought to reflect Google’s Heart Points and Fit’s Move Minutes, according to some industry observers. The smartwatch also appears to be tiny, which raises questions about its battery life and how long it could last.

Apart from that, leaked photos suggest that the Google Pixel Watch’s UI is designed in the Material You style. It also looks that Google intends to emphasize the smartwatch’s health-tracking capabilities.

The Google Pixel Watch is expected to be released sometime in the spring of 2022, with a variety of color and design possibilities. Wear OS 3 is expected to come pre-installed on the smartwatch.

Furthermore, it is likely to offer unique capabilities that will not be found in any other Wear OS smartwatch currently on the market. Unfortunately, these details were obtained through a leak rather than an official source.

As a result, consumers should limit their expectations for the Google Pixel Watch and consider the leaked photographs to be highly speculative at this time.