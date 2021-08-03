The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have received a significant upgrade: specs, key features, and more.

Google revealed its top smartphone for the year, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, on Monday.

The updated Pixel 6 is expected to be released this fall. The device will be the company’s first product to include its own System-on-Chip. Tensor is a mobile processor that takes advantage of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) expertise to create a more powerful and well-integrated machine learning device.

The Google Pixel 6 has significant improvements to its outward look as well as its internals. The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are the two lines of the latest flagship phone. Although the company has not revealed the devices’ exact dimensions, the Pro variant appears to be larger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The device has a visible band on the back that is roughly an inch tall and comes in black, peachy red, or lime green color variations. Below that is a horizontal camera hump that runs the length of the phone’s cover. In a blog post published Monday, the business stated that the enhanced lenses and sensors are now “too huge to fit into the standard square.”

The Pixel 6’s base is made of matte metal and has a 6.4-inch display. It has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and an FHD+ resolution. The Pro version has a nicer polished metal surface and a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ display.

In comparison to LCD screens, both models feature OLED panels, which deliver better contrast and deeper black levels. The normal model has two cameras, a wide-angle and an ultra-wide-angle, but the Pro variant has a third camera with a telephoto zoom lens.

The Pixel 6 comes in black, peachy red, and lime green, while the Pixel 6 Pro is available in black, white, and light orange. While the statement does not constitute an official introduction of the flagship gadget, it does provide a lot of information to fans.