The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been spotted on the shelves of a New York store.

The much-anticipated Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were recently exhibited in an exhibit at Google’s New York shop, giving buyers their first hands-on look at the devices.

The smartphone was photographed in the Google store on 15th and 9th Avenue in Chelsea, with the note “Google Pixel 6 Pro Coming Fall 2021,” according to Reddit user ThisGuyRightHer3. Reddit user rami1190 also posted a photo of a crimson smartphone with the phrase “Google Pixel 6 Coming Fall 2021” written on it.

Both devices were hidden by spectacles. According to PhoneArena, each of them had backdrops that were themed to their individual color variant, and a QR code was visible directly below the gadget, directing onlookers to scan it to learn more.

Customers were apparently sent to the online Google Store, specifically the Pixel 6 homepage page, by scanning the QR code.

The Reddit photographs drew a lot of attention, and a lot of people started talking about the future cellphones.

The images were taken from a display of discovery boxes in the Google shop that promote various goods, themes, and integrations. According to Gizmochina, Google claimed the discovery boxes are “organized in a manner that mixes aesthetics with an advertisement.”

Customers will not be able to touch or explore the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, as seen in the photographs, but they will be able to see the highly awaited gadgets in person.

Although not on display at the Google Store, the Google Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Tensor chipset will also be used in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, according to Google. Two 2.8 GHz primary Arm cores, two 2.25 GHz middle cores, and four 1.8 GHz tiny cores are expected to be included in the chip.

The company also revealed the colors that would be available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which are rumored to be pink, gold, orange, and red.