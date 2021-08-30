The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be released worldwide in September.

Google showcased some of the characteristics for its sixth-generation Pixel smartphones earlier this month, but did not say when the phones would be released. Surprisingly, if the new claim is to be believed, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro could be available to consumers in the first half of September.

According to a Weibo user, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be released internationally on September 13th. The source has a great track record of supplying correct information, but what makes this leak unique is that it originates from China, where Google does not sell its handsets.

The most recent information on the debut of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro appears to coincide with Google’s flagship smartphone’s release timetable. On September 30 of last year, Google introduced the Pixel 5.

The debut date coincides with the expected launch dates for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Apple iPhone 13. Samsung is expected to launch its cheap flagship smartphone on September 8, while Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 range on September 14.

Despite the fact that Google has officially launched its flagship smartphones for 2021, it has not revealed all of the technical details. Last Wednesday, though, it was revealed that the forthcoming flagship smartphones would support 5G mmWave connectivity.

According to Reuters, which cited persons familiar with the situation, the devices would include a 5G modem supplied by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Another leak stated that the Google Pixel 6 series would include an Ultra-wideband processor, according to an entry in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) (UWB).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has this functionality, and it appears that Google will utilise the UWB for Nearby Share. The Google semi-custom chipset named Tensor will be used in the Pixel 6 series, according to the search engine giant.

High-refresh-rate screens, 50-megapixel cameras, and 33-watt charging are expected to be included in the top smartphone series. The prices of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have yet to be announced, but due to its premium components, it is expected to be expensive.