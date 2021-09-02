The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to be released on October 28th, with pre-orders beginning on October 19th.

Google’s flagship smartphone series for this year was unveiled a few weeks ago, and while the company did not divulge the devices’ launch date, a source from China said it could happen on September 13. However, a new exclusive report debunks this rumor, revealing a new release date as well as the commencement of pre-orders for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

An industry insider and FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser provided the alleged new knowledge on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s release details. According to a fresh source, Google’s flagship smartphone series will be introduced on October 28.

According to the article, consumers can begin pre-ordering the devices as early as October 19. Bald Panda, the insider who leaked the Sept. 13 release date, “doesn’t have a great track record,” according to Prosser, who also claimed the information came from “a number of my top sources.”

There’s no way to know if his current claim about the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pre-order and release date is true. Prosser, on the other hand, has previously provided precise information, and he is confident that the dates he shared are correct.

Furthermore, given Google’s usual release schedule, the Oct. 28 release date fits sense. The Pixel 5 was released on October 15th, and the Pixel 4 on October 22nd. In October, the additional Pixel smartphones were also released.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be equipped with Tensor, Google’s in-house, custom-designed System on Chip. Aside from that, buyers learnt the next gadgets would include a 50-megapixel camera and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display.

According to multiple rumors, Google’s forthcoming flagship smartphones will have the same functionality as the Samsung Galaxy S21: an Ultra-wideband (UWB) processor. It is also thought to be equipped with a Samsung-made 5G modem.

It’s worth mentioning that, like all leaks, these Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro release details are unofficial. Fans should limit their expectations in this scenario and treat this information as highly speculative at this point.

The release date and pre-order information for the flagship smartphones will most likely be announced during Google’s next Made By Google event.