The Gino D’Acampo Sky Bar, with its spectacular vistas, has opened in Liverpool.

Today, Gino D’Acampo’s 360 Sky Bar debuted in Liverpool’s city center.

The bar, which is located on the 18th floor of the new INNSiDE Liverpool hotel on Old Hall Street, offers panoramic views of Liverpool and beyond.

The location, which features a 25m sit-up cocktail bar with capacity for 18 people, opened today morning, September 13.

After ten years, a Liverpool city centre bar has announced its closure.

On a clear day, guests will be able to view as far as the Welsh highlands while sipping cocktails while overlooking Liverpool’s major sites, such as the cathedrals and the Radio City tower.

There is a vast selection of wine, sparkling wine, and champagne, as well as craft Italian beers and a variety of spirits, in addition to cocktails like Bellinis and Negronis.

Cicchetti, or Italian small plates, are on the menu, and include a number of specialty dishes, as well as olives, freshly baked Italian breads, and a variety of Italian bruschetta.

The bar also features an exclusive Sky Lounge, a private dining space with a dropdown screen, plasma screen, private audio system, floor to ceiling wine wall, and gaming section that can be reserved for up to 40 people.

Gino D’Acampo Old Hall Street, Gino’s new 200-seat restaurant, has also opened on the hotel’s ground floor.

Within the hotel’s stunning open bar and lounge space, the restaurant features resident DJs, an open theatre kitchen, and a 60-seat long bar. The restaurant will offer a seasonal menu with a large selection of traditional Italian meals.

Gino D’Acampo Old Hall Street is open daily from 7 a.m. until 11.30 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The 360 Sky Bar is open from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends and until midnight on weekdays.

Gino’s existing restaurant in Liverpool, which opened on the corner of Castle Street and Dale Street in 2017, will be joined by these new locations.