The Ghostface update for ‘Call of Duty’ Season 6 is coming to ‘Warzone’ and ‘Black Ops Cold War.’

For the second year in a row, Call of Duty: Warzone will receive a Halloween update, this time featuring Ghostface from Scream as a playable operator.

On Thursday, October 7, the sixth season of the battle royale began. The update, which is also compatible with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, includes a new battle pass, major changes to the Verdansk map, and a revamped gulag dueling arena.

Season 8 is also previewing Call of Duty: Vanguard’s upcoming release by discovering WW2 bunkers hidden throughout the city. This is likely setting the stage for the release of the “Pacific” map from the 1940s around the holiday season.

Seasons of Call of Duty: Warzone last about two months on average, thus this is likely to be the final one that is fully integrated with Black Ops Cold War (given that Vanguard releases on November 5).

The Halloween Dates for ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Have Been Revealed

From October 19 to November 2, a limited-time “The Haunting” event will occur in both Warzone and Cold War as part of this swansong season. This is a Halloween-themed event, similar to last year’s, when The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw killers infiltrated the Call of Duty realm.

While we can reasonably assume that the map will be given a frightening makeover and that a variety of ghoulish game modes will be available, little is known about the contents of the “Haunting” event in 2021. However, the official Season 6 patch notes state that more information will be released on October 18.

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ is a first-person shooter game. Confirmation of Ghostface Until then, the only thing we can say is that Ghostface from Wes Craven’s renowned Scream franchise will be accessible as a downloadable operator for a limited time.

A few players (who downloaded the Season 6 update early) have already uncovered the slasher murderer, who is now a locked option in the Operators menu.

When word of this broke on the internet, the official Call of Duty Twitter account responded with a short video clip and a tantalizing description. “Shhh… the scares begin on 10/19,” the tweet says, alluding to the commencement date of the “Haunting” event. This is a condensed version of the information.