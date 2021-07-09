The ‘Genshin Impact’ 2.0 Reveal, which is expected to take place on Friday, may disappoint some fans.

Fans who have been waiting for the highly anticipated “Genshin Impact” 2.0 patch’s live broadcast date and time may not have to wait long. According to a source in the business, the game developer could make an announcement on Friday.

Sukuna, a “Genshin Impact” source, provided the live stream information of the game’s next major update last month. The insider leaked the email backing their claim in a fresh tweet. According to the leak, the live stream unveiling would be an hour-long event starting at 8 a.m. ET on Friday.

Unfortunately, the “Genshin Impact” 2.0 live stream will only be available on Twitch, according to the source. If the leak is accurate, this marks a significant shift in the platform developed by Chinese gaming firm miHoYo. MiHoYo has previously broadcast live streaming in both Chinese and English on their official YouTube channel.

The next “Genshin Impact” upgrade should arrive on July 21, according to the gaming studio’s six-week release schedule. MiHoYo usually announces the live broadcast schedule a few days before the event and a few weeks before the update’s official release date. Following this trend, the most likely date for the announcement of the “Genshin Impact” 2.0 live stream is July 7, with the actual update announcement scheduled for July 9.

MiHoYo would also be holding a simultaneous Chinese and English “Genshin Impact” 2.0 live stream, according to the insider. According to some industry insiders, the next patch will fully expose the Inazuma region. According to reports, it will include the region’s first Events and Archon Quests.

Fans may expect miHoyo to disclose the official release date of Ayaka in the game’s character banner, as well as Sayu and Yoimiya’s banner, during the “Genshin Impact” 2.0 live stream. MiHoYo may also introduce new Inazuma characters such as Guuji Yae and the Raiden Shogun.

The game “Genshin Impact” is available on a variety of platforms. This covers systems such as the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.