The Geminid meteor shower will peak tonight; here’s when and where you may view it.

The Geminid meteor shower brightens the night skies, giving skygazers one last chance to enjoy a spectacular display of shooting stars.

The exhibition, which takes place every December, is set to take place tonight.

Meteors are particles of debris that impact the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per second, vaporizing and producing the light streaks we call meteors.

Geminids are multi-colored and very bright. They are also moderately swift.

They’re mostly white, with a little yellow and a few green, red, and blue thrown in for good measure, thanks to the presence of traces of metals like sodium and calcium, which are also used to color pyrotechnics.

At its height, the shower is said to emit more than 100 meteors per hour, however due to light pollution and other factors, the actual number visible is much lower.

The shooting stars are caused by a stream of debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, making it one of the few significant showers that isn’t caused by a comet.

There will be no need for binoculars or a telescope because skygazers will be able to watch the spectacle with their naked eyes.

It’s better to avoid staring straight at the radiant where the meteors appear to be coming from, as this can reduce the amount of meteors visible.

People should instead glance to the side in a dark sky to have a higher chance of witnessing the display.