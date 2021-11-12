The gang threatened to ‘cut off ears’ and place iron on the pensioner’s chest.

In an outrageous £500,000 robbery scheme, a dangerous drugs gang threatened to ‘cut off ears’ and hold an iron to the chest of a senior.

The six-man criminal gang from Warrington, Manchester, and Hertfordshire were all involved in the distribution of drugs worth about £200,000.

Five of the men also plotted a heist in which they planned to bind the victims at their home and sever one of their ears.

Last year, the NCA recorded Gary Betts, 57, of Rye Bank Road, Firswood, Manchester, telling acquaintances that he had a ‘great job’ that would pay ‘a lot of money.’

Gerard Boyle, 57, of Eleanor Road, Manchester, Chris and John Sammon, 32 and 35, of Moorcroft Drive and Dudley Road, Manchester, and Wayne Simmonds, 39, of Oakwood Road, Bricket Wood, Hertfordshire, were among those present.

The gang planned the robbery in Boyle’s office, where he was the registered director of a plastics recycling firm, and selected victims who they suspected would be holding a large sum of money at home in Greater Manchester.

“His father is an old man, and there’s just one kid in the house,” Betts was overheard saying.

You’ve got to f****** slap him…you know what I’m talking about? To inform you of the location of the dough.” Simmonds, who went by the nickname ‘peskybull’ on EncroChat, promised to carry out the robbery and boasted about having a source who could install emergency blue lights on vehicles.

Simmonds’ property finally yielded an EncroChat phone, and another suspect in the drug plot, 35-year-old William Skillen of Long Lane in Warrington, was discovered to be an EncroChat user with the handle’savagearrow.’

Further discussions amongst the men revealed that they were willing to torture victims in order to obtain the cash.

“I’d just barge in and bang him and tie him up and chop his ear off and then tell him…,” Betts says.

I’ve sliced folks up in your neighborhood….

Believe me when I say I’ll blowtorch your balls and sever your ear…

Let me put it this way:”

