The Game-Changing Mode on the GMC Hummer EV could be similar to Tesla’s Cybertruck feature.

This year, Tesla will release its long-awaited all-electric pickup truck. It appears that its design and characteristics, which include a game-changing mode that is practically identical to those of the GMC Hummer EV, will further wow car aficionados.

Elon Musk, a tech tycoon, tweeted over the weekend that the “Cybertruck will be basically exactly what was depicted.” The CEO was responding to a user who requested information about the all-electric pickup vehicle. This suggests that the design of the forthcoming truck will be extremely similar between the idea and the mass production model.

Musk also highlighted a fascinating aspect of the Cybertruck. He said the forthcoming vehicle will have four-wheel steering. “We’re adding back wheel steering,” the CEO teased, “so it can execute tight turns and move with tremendous agility.”

Several industry analysts believe the tech tycoon is referring to a feature similar to the Crab Mode GMC Hummer EV that was recently announced. The Crab Mode is a driving mode offered on the GMC Hummer EV that allows drivers to drive diagonally. The combination of rear wheel steering and torque vectoring is used in this mode.

“The industry-leading Crab Mode feature is enabled by the GMC HUMMER EV’s four-wheel steering capacity, allowing it to travel in a diagonal manner — functionality that is tailor-made for off-roading customers,” according to GMC. The mode is especially useful when drivers are entering and exiting difficult circumstances.

The Crab mode is primarily beneficial off-road, when drivers do not have access to the same level of road constancy as in urban settings. Many Crab Mode features are shared by the Tesla Cybertruck and the GMC Hummer EV.

If Musk’s recent announcement on the Cybertruck’s 4-wheel steering feature is correct, it appears that the Cybertruck will now have the same unique feature as the Hummer EV. However, no information on how Cybertruck’s 4-wheel steering feature would work is known.