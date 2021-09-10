The game based on Marvel’s Wolverine is in development, and a teaser trailer has been released.

Logan, the renowned Marvel Comics character famed for his adamantium claws and self-healing ability, will be included in Insomniac Games’ next game “Marvel’s Wolverine,” which is being created by the same team that brought you “Spider-Man” and “Ratchet & Clank.”

In a surprise presentation at the most recent PlayStation Showcase, Sony revealed “Marvel’s Wolverine.” It is still in the early stages of development, according to Insomniac Games.

The game will be released on Sony’s next-generation gaming console, the PS5, however it may also be playable on the PlayStation 4 via backward compatibility.

In addition, Insomniac Games released a small teaser trailer for the game. The clip begins with a shot of a shattered tavern, with unconscious guests strewn around the floor and a table. There are broken things all over the place, indicating that a fierce fight has just ended. In the background, James Carr’s “The Dark End of the Street” plays.

Wolverine can then be seen at the refectory table, casually drinking. An opponent tries to sneak up on him, but he draws his claws quickly.

Unfortunately, there is no gameplay footage in the teaser, which is likely due to the game’s early stage of development. Nonetheless, it appears to contain some Easter eggs.

There’s a license plate that says “HLK-181” behind the bar where Logan is drinking. Some fans feel this is a reference to the initial appearance of Wolverine in “The Incredible Hulk” issue 181, which caused the two Marvel heroes to clash.

“Marvel’s Wolverine” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man” could be linked in the same universe, according to Insomniac Games. As a result, if the company is truly constructing a much bigger universe for its games, the Easter egg isn’t all that surprising.

Furthermore, “Marvel’s Wolverine” is a standalone title, according to a new PlayStation blog. Cameron Christian and Brian Horton are said to be directing it. Christian was the creative director for “Miles Morales,” as fans will recall.

Insomniac Games’ head of franchise strategy and studio relations, Ryan Schneider, announced in a blog post that the game is off to a strong start.

“Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is still in its early stages of development, based on what I’ve seen of its emotive story and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there? ), the team is already developing something genuinely special,” Schneider remarked.

Unfortunately, no release date or timeframe has been set for the next title. In fact, the closing title card of the trailer simply says, “In development for PlayStation 5.”