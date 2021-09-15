The future of the Wirral attraction has been decided after a “difficult decision.”

The owners of a popular aqua park in a Wirral beach resort have announced that they have made the “tough decision” to close their operation for the year.

Wild Shore, which operates an aqua park and a watersports centre at the New Brighton marine lake, had previously announced that activities would be halted for at least a week after toxic blue-green algae was discovered after swimmers reported their costumes turning green and some bathers becoming ill.

The operators announced today on social media that they have decided not to reopen the aqua park for the rest of the year due to ongoing algae blooms in the water at the marine lake.

“First and foremost, thank you all for your support in difficult circumstances,” a Wild Shore spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Algal blooms are a natural occurrence that occurs in huge bodies of water when the weather is extremely warm, as we’ve experienced in recent weeks.

“When you combine this with the low tides, the water has been very stagnant, which is excellent for the blue green algae that we’ve discovered in the lake.

“We have conducted, and will continue to do, various experiments on blue green algae in order to discover the sort of blue green algae that will aid in future prevention.

“With only four weeks remaining in our operational season, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors for the year. Due to a scheduling constraint, we will not be able to continue events past October 14th.

“We’ll keep an eye on the lake and conduct testing on a regular basis.

“When the water is safe to drink again, we’ll post on social media.

“Over the winter, we’ll be doing some work on the lake to reduce the chances of this happening again.

“Please check your emails if this relates to you because all bookings for the next four weeks have been contacted. Please contact us at [email protected] or 0151 660 6000 if you have any questions.

“We’d want to use this time to express our gratitude to all of our fantastic consumers who have contributed to the success of our inaugural season.”

