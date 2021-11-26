The Future Of Technology Is Predicted By Fast Company.

Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech were picked by a group of fourteen writers and editors.

They divided the 65 companies into six categories, each with its own set of breakthroughs in fields such as credit, cryptocurrency, electric vehicles, voter data, water, and animation, to name a few. Money, smart machines, sustainability, AI & data, health, and experiences are the six categories.

Mastercard, a credit card corporation, is one of the companies named. Customers’ transactions are protected by Mastercard, which can survive a quantum attack while restricting processing time to milliseconds. Quantum computing might previously bypass existing encryption methods, posing a security hazard to a wide range of internet data.

“50 billion transistors on a piece of silicon the size of your thumbnail… the breadth of two strands of human DNA,” according to IBM. Among its many advantages, the chip extends the battery life of cellphones by 400%.

Rather than designing an unique battery for each car, GM developed a unified battery architecture for all of their electric vehicles. The achievement eases the transition to an all-electric fleet of vehicles.

PepsiCo and Wint teamed up to improve Pepsi’s water consumption at its facilities. Wint’s technology detects irregularities in water flows, reducing water use at Pepsi’s Belgian operation by 10%. Pepsi intends to roll out the technology to five additional European locations.

Adobe developed Super Resolution, a machine learning-based tool that allows users to enlarge images without them being grainy or distorted.

Nimble Studio was designed by Amazon to make animation, CG content, motion graphics, and VFX, among other visual effects, more affordable.

ElectionGuard was designed by Microsoft and InfernoRed, and it protects voter data encrypted while it is processed while allowing users to check if their vote was tallied. Both voting machines and paper ballots are supported by the system.

ImmuneCODE, a database of immunological reactions to COVID-19, was created by Microsoft in collaboration with Adaptive Biotech. They used this information to create a T cell assay to detect previous infections. It will also contribute to a better understanding of how human immune systems react to infection before and after vaccination.