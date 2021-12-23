The full list of 40 Aldi SpecialBuys has been postponed until after Christmas.

Aldi has announced the postponement of more than 40 SpecialBuy products, including a variety of Lacura and homeware items.

The store said it is ‘doing everything it can’ to make its SpecialBuys available despite a stock shortage.

Every Thursday and Sunday, SpecialBuys, which take pride of position in Aldi’s middle aisle and often feature everything from homeware to gym equipment to baby products and more, are launched.

Customers at Home Bargains are ecstatic with the ‘beautiful’ new £13 bedding.

However, many of those expected to go on sale in December have been postponed, and are now expected to arrive much later in the month – or in some cases, in January 2022.

“Due to the present difficulties in global shipping, a number of Specialbuys may be delayed,” according to Aldi’s website. Please accept our sincere apologies for any trouble this may create.

“We’re doing everything we can to give you the most up-to-date information on estimated availability dates, but they’re subject to change.” Stores and regions will have different dates.

“Please see the list of affected products below and subscribe to our email newsletter for the most up-to-date availability information.”

We’ve compiled a list of all the things for which consumers will have to wait a bit longer.

Electric Potato Peeler by Ambiano

Ambiano Slow Cooker (Triple)

Set of Cast Iron Cookware in Cream

Pillowcase in King Sateen Charcoal

Set of Red Cast Iron Cookware

3D Jungle Puzzle by Carnovsky

Calm Cardinal Coral Puzzle

Eyeshadow Palette in Desert Rain

Fitted Sheet in Double Sateen

Set of Gin & Tonic Cocktails

Eyebrow Gel by Lacura

Mascara Lacura Too Legit

Topper for a Luxury Double Cloud Mattress

Red Flannel Pyjamas for Men

Polder Syler & Store Polder Syler & Store Polder Syler &

The Complete Collection of Little Miss

Collection of Peter Rabbit Carry Cases

That Isn’t My Plush Toy & Book

Winnie the Pooh Treasury Book is a collection of Winnie the Pooh’s works.

Unicorn Slippers for Kids with a Twist

Black 24cm Kirkton House Frying Pan

Dog Jigsaw by Fizz Creations

Round Drinks Tray in Gold

Himalayan Salt Lamp by Kirkton House

Black Five-pack of Terry Tea Towels Eau de Toilette Lacura Ferocious Crackers with Leaping Reindeer Currently, there is a Cat Scratcher House. Espresso Machine by De’Longhi Iron Man fancy dress for kids Ladies’ Christmas Pyjamas with Reindeer Jet Black Ski Gloves for Kids Purple Ski Hat for Kids 10W White LED Floodlight Llama for Girls Christmas Sweater Candle for a Hurricane Red Christmas Jumper for Women Candle Noel Plum & Saffron Candle for Christmas Pudding Hot Wheels is a toy that you may play with Cars made of die-cast metal a 20-pack Kit to Make a Letter to Santa Santa Squishmallow is a squishy marshmallow that looks like Santa Gift Set for Hot Drinks “Summary comes to an end.”