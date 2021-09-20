The free PlayStation Plus game for October 2021 has been leaked online.

Although there is no official word on the free PlayStation Plus game lineup for October 2021, some fans believe one of the titles was leaked online before Sony’s formal announcement.

Towards the end of the current month, PlayStation Plus usually announces its list of free games for the following month. Some PS Plus customers, on the other hand, believe that the online subscription may have accidentally leaked “Hell Let Loose” as a free game next month.

The idea came from a Reddit user named bluebelt2023, who posted a photograph of the game’s “coming soon” page on the PlayStation Store. They also mentioned that pre-orders for the game for Xbox platforms are now available.

Furthermore, the game’s limited and open betas are only available for the PS5, not the Xbox gaming system, according to the Reddit user. It’s also worth mentioning that “Hell Let Loose” will be released on October 5, the same day that the list of free PS Plus games for the month will be released.

It’s not a big leap for fans to believe the allegation is true because the online subscription has previously granted customers free games on the day of their release. While this may seem unusual for a game to have this set up on gaming platforms, it does not necessarily imply that it will be a free PlayStation Plus game in October.

For those who are unfamiliar with the game, it is a hard-core World War II first-person shooter with multiplayer, tactical, and simulation features. It was launched on PC in July 2021, and it has been confirmed that it will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the future.

Its gameplay consists of 50-player multiplayer bouts with tactical action. When the timer runs out, the team that controls the majority or all of the territories wins.

At the time of writing, neither Sony nor Black Matter had responded to the rumors. In the absence of an official confirmation, fans are advised to take this latest claim about the PlayStation Plus free game for October as highly speculative.