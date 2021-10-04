The former Ofiveone nightclub building in Liverpool’s city center is engulfed in smoke.

Part of the former Ofiveone building in Liverpool’s city core has caught fire.

After a fire broke out about 1.40 a.m. this morning at Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill, fire firefighters from 12 engines are on the scene.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the four-story building, which originally housed the infamous 051 nightclub.

After being transported to the hospital with severe covid symptoms, the doctor became blind.

Firefighters looked to be concentrating their efforts at the building’s base, where a former pub called Dickie’s had previously been a Smokie Mo’s.

Merseyside police are also on the scene, and a number of roads near the fire have been closed.

Between A5038 Renshaw Street and Clarence Street, Brownlow Hill is closed in both directions.

Renshaw Street and Hawke Street are both closed in Mount Pleasant, and cars are advised to avoid them.

A utility provider is also on the scene to turn off the building’s external power.

The emergency services are advising residents and businesses in the area to close their windows and doors.

A representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue claimed that 12 fire engines were on the scene throughout the morning.

The fire is still burning, and firefighters are working to put out ‘pockets’ of fire.

“The fire has been suppressed and the building has been largely closed down. As circumstances within the building improve, the fire service is currently scaling down the high volume pump to assist traffic management supplied by Liverpool City Council,” the spokesperson said.

“In sector one, crews are working hard to flip over and dampen down, with firemen in breathing apparatus tackling tiny pockets of fire. The firefighting effort will continue until the wildfire is put out.

“Engineers on the site are continuing to disconnect the building’s electrical supply.

“Following multi-agency talks throughout the incident, our number of fire engines has been decreased to eight, with the objective of reducing to six in the future.”

Here you can keep up with the latest news from the scene.