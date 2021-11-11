The former clothing recycling shop will be turned into a flat.

After the idea was approved earlier tonight, an old Wirral shop will be converted into a flat.

The plan for the conversion of what used to be a clothes recycling shop at 215 Seaview Road in Liscard into one flat was accepted by Wirral Council’s Planning Committee.

Labour, the Conservatives, and the solitary Liberal Democrat councillor voted in favor of the idea. Harry Gorman, the only Green councillor, voted against the motion.

Drug and money laundering allegations have been filed against a Liverpool property developer.

Conservative councillor Ian Lewis, however, spoke out against the development, claiming that it would impair the area’s retail promenade.

Cllr Lewis is not a member of the committee, but spoke to it as a member of the Wallasey ward, stating that the parade has 18 shop outlets, all of which were occupied.

He went on to say that the procession was unaffected by the bigger issues that have plagued high streets across the country in recent years.

Customers who walked rather than drove to the parade, according to the Wallasey councillor, accounted for the majority of the parade’s business, helping to eliminate unnecessary car traffic.

Due to Cllr Lewis’ objection and the fact that 25 individuals protested to the plan in a prior form, when it was for two apartments instead of one, the application was referred to the committee tonight.

Only three complaints were submitted in respect to the specific proposal being addressed tonight, despite the fact that these objections could not be discounted due to the plan being scaled down to just one apartment.

Green councillor Harry Gorman voted against the request, claiming that if too many stores along the route were turned into residential flats, it would eventually cease to be a parade.

According to Cllr Gorman, a shop at this position allows residents to walk to it rather than driving somewhere else, which means that altering the use of the property to residential would go against the borough’s efforts to combat climate change.

Cllr Stuart Kelly, the committee’s Lib Dem chair, objected, claiming that there is another clothes recycling shop down the road.

Cllr Kelly also believed that if the property did not become residential, it may become another business, which could be problematic. “The summary has come to an end.”