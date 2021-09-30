The form of Demarai Gray at Everton presents an inevitable new question.

Demarai Gray has had a good season so far, but might the Everton winger be a contender for an England call-up?

Gray was nowhere near Gareth Southgate’s selection when the Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020 this summer.

He was the forgotten man of his generation after just making two appearances for Leicester in the first half of last season.

Everton have formed one of the most enviable pairings in the Premier League.

After that, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, where he played 12 times and scored one goal, although he was never mentioned when fans pondered probable England squads for the summer event.

This was a player that shone for the Young Lions, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances. After making his name with boyhood club Birmingham City, he went on to win the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2016 and is expected to have a bright future.

Jordan Pickford was watching from the bench as he started and scored for the Young Lions at the Toulon Tournament a year ago.

He was also a roommate of Tammy Abraham and shared an international pitch with Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, and Jack Grealish when they were younger.

Gray must have found it difficult to watch his former England Under-21 teammates flourish in Europe while he was deemed surplus to needs at Leicester by boss Brendan Rodgers.

He is again shining on the greatest stage and achieving the tremendous talent he exhibited as a youth since joining for Everton this summer after the Toffees activated his £1.5 million release clause.

Gray was called up to the senior England squad for a friendly against Switzerland in 2018, but he did not receive a cap and instead sat on the bench for the entire game.

But, three years later, could his early-season success earn him a place in Southgate’s side for next month’s World Qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary, which begin on Thursday?

It ought to.

Gray has three goals and one assist in seven appearances for Rafa Benitez’s Blues, and his direct running and quickness have swiftly earned him a fan following.

In Everton’s six games, he has made seven crucial passes. “The summary has come to an end.”